Annie Cheetham was joined by staff, family and fellow residents as she received lots of gifts and cards at Hall Park Care Home, on Squires Avenue.

A gathering was held at the home and guests enjoyed not one birthday cake but two.

A home spokeswoman said: “Only the best will do for our birthday Queen Annie, as her family brought her a beautiful sponge cake and the home’s chef made a chocolate cake, one of Annie’s favourites.

Birthday queen Annie Cheethham, who has turned 102. Picture: Barchester Hall Park Care Home

The birthday girl, said she was “so happy” to receive all her beautiful birthday gifts and appreciated how the staff went above and beyond by decorating the home and making her “feel like a Queen” by spoiling her.

Kathleen, Annie’s daughter, said: “Mum is a remarkable lady and a much-loved member of the family. She has been a fantasticmother and friend to so many over the past years, and it was wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Jodie Rakhra, Hall Park general manager, said: “We were delighted to be celebrating a truly incredible womanas shereached this amazing milestone. Annie is such a popular resident who always has a big welcoming smile.”

