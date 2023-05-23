News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Bulwell care home supports mental health awareness week

Staff and residents at a Bulwell care home have marked mental health awareness week with different activities to tackle anxiety.
By Natasha LindoContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:40 BST

The Mental Health Foundation started mental health awareness week 22 years ago and it has grown to become one of biggest awareness weeks both across the UK and globally. This year’s theme is anxiety and how it can get out of control and become a mental health problem.

Read More
Caught on camera: More than a dozen pictures of people wanted by police over cri...

Staff and residents at Hall Park Care Home, on Squires Avenue, Bulwell, got into the spirit of the week by sharing their stories, discussing their own mental health, and how they have been affected by feeling anxious, as well as enjoying a massage.

A staff member enjoys a shoulder massage.A staff member enjoys a shoulder massage.
A staff member enjoys a shoulder massage.
Most Popular

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “Mental health awareness week is a worthwhile initiative, bringing people together to share experiences is a brilliant way to help everyone feel more connected and for our staff to feel comfortable talking to each other.

“The longer we feel anxious, the more we are at risk of mental health problems so it is really important to reach out to loved ones, friends and neighbours to ensure we all support each other as much as possible.”

Hall Park’s life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential care, dementia care, respite care/short care and services for people aged under-65.

Residents enjoyed a hand massage.Residents enjoyed a hand massage.
Residents enjoyed a hand massage.
Related topics:BulwellMental Health Awareness