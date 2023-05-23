The Mental Health Foundation started mental health awareness week 22 years ago and it has grown to become one of biggest awareness weeks both across the UK and globally. This year’s theme is anxiety and how it can get out of control and become a mental health problem.

Staff and residents at Hall Park Care Home, on Squires Avenue, Bulwell, got into the spirit of the week by sharing their stories, discussing their own mental health, and how they have been affected by feeling anxious, as well as enjoying a massage.

A staff member enjoys a shoulder massage.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “Mental health awareness week is a worthwhile initiative, bringing people together to share experiences is a brilliant way to help everyone feel more connected and for our staff to feel comfortable talking to each other.

“The longer we feel anxious, the more we are at risk of mental health problems so it is really important to reach out to loved ones, friends and neighbours to ensure we all support each other as much as possible.”

Hall Park’s life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential care, dementia care, respite care/short care and services for people aged under-65.