Bulwell MP cuts the ribbon at official opening of new Post Office in Nuthall

Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab) cut the ribbon at the official opening of brand-new Post Office within SPAR Phoenix Park in Nuthall.

The £1.5m SPAR store opened in July last year on Nottingham Road and is operated by Blakemore Retail.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “At the Post Office we are continually looking to refresh our network and ensure we meet our customer needs and there was a great opportunity to incorporate a Post Office within this modern retail store with lots of parking.”

Mr Norris said: “This SPAR Phoenix Park convenience store has been open for a year now and it’s already proved really popular locally.

Alex Norris MP opens brand-new Nottingham Road Post Office, SPAR Nuthall Phoenix Park, Nuthall.

"It’s great to now have this brand-new Post Office in the heart of the community too.

"Bringing daily, early to late Post Office services on the doorstep to the local offering will be convenient for residents."

The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Inside new Nottingham Road Post Office.

Nottingham Road Post Office is now open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm, meaning 84 hours of Post Office services a week for customers in Nuthall.

Sarah Deakin, Blakemore Retail, head of retail services, said: "We are confident customers will be pleased with the flexibility and convenience of the new Post Office service.

“The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area.

“This is one of our local-style branches with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter.”

Adam Shillcock, Post Office partner account manager, added: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We know how important our services are to customers, and we are confident that this brand-new Post Office inside SPAR Phoenix Park will ensure that people in Nuthall have easy access to our services.”