The blaze broke out at The Oxford pub on Highbury Road mid-morning on Wednesday, January 19.

Flames were seen erupting from the pub roof and the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.

No-one was thought to be in the building at the time of the fire.

The fire at The Oxford pub in Buwell has been ruled an accident. Photo: Nicole Coley Madscriv

The road closure also caused traffic issues for a time and delays for public transport with buses unable to get through for a time.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We have completed our investigation and found the fire to be accidental.