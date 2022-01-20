Bulwell pub fire ruled accidental following investigation
A fire at a Bulwell pub has been ruled an accident following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The blaze broke out at The Oxford pub on Highbury Road mid-morning on Wednesday, January 19.
Flames were seen erupting from the pub roof and the road was closed while firefighters dealt with the incident.
No-one was thought to be in the building at the time of the fire.
The road closure also caused traffic issues for a time and delays for public transport with buses unable to get through for a time.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We have completed our investigation and found the fire to be accidental.
"Subsequently, crews have visited residents around the area to reassure them everything is safe and advised them on what they can do if there is a fire in their neighbourhood.”