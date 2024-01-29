Burns Night celebration at Bulwell care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at the home were involved in a number of activities learning the art of Scottish Country Dancing to mark the Scottish institution, including giving the time-honoured address to the ‘Great chieftain O’ the pudding race’ – the haggis.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, at Hall Park, thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an evening steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting in a spot of Scotch whisky tasting and reading a selection of Burns’ poems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Barchester Hall Park Care Home, it’s so important to continue these traditions. Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth, Haggis with neeps and tatties all prepared by our stellar Chef, Diane Keen. We also had great fun discovering how much, or is some cases how little (!), we knew about Scotland with our brilliant Scottish quiz.”

Photo is of the bagpiper Daniel Hanlon with Hall Parks manager Jodie Rakhra and carer Fay Buck

Pauline Bosworth, resident of Hall Park Care Home said: “I enjoyed acting out the part of the whisky-bearer and asking everyone to raise a dram to toast the haggis. Burns Night is always a brilliant night here.”

Barchester Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Barchester Hall Park Care Home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.