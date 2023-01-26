Staff and residents at the home were involved in a number of activities, including learning the art of Scottish country dancing and the Ceilidh to mark the Scottish institution, including giving the time-honoured address to the ‘Great chieftain O’ the pudding race’, the haggis.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an evening steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting in a spot of Scotch whisky tasting, reading a selection of Burns’ poems, a virtual tour of the Robbie Burns Museum amd dessert making by concocting a Tipsy Laird for afters.

She said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Hall Park, it’s so important to continue these traditions. Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth and haggis with neaps and tatties all prepared by our stellar chef.”

Burns Night at Hall Park.

One resident said: “I enjoyed acting out the part of the whisky-bearer and asking everyone to raise a dram to toast the haggis. Burns Night is always a brilliant night here.”

Hall Park’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

