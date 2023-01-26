Burns’ Night celebrations at Bulwell care home
Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell prepared a traditional Burns’ Night Supper to the tune of bagpipes and the fun continued well into the night.
Staff and residents at the home were involved in a number of activities, including learning the art of Scottish country dancing and the Ceilidh to mark the Scottish institution, including giving the time-honoured address to the ‘Great chieftain O’ the pudding race’, the haggis.
Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an evening steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting in a spot of Scotch whisky tasting, reading a selection of Burns’ poems, a virtual tour of the Robbie Burns Museum amd dessert making by concocting a Tipsy Laird for afters.
She said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Hall Park, it’s so important to continue these traditions. Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth and haggis with neaps and tatties all prepared by our stellar chef.”
One resident said: “I enjoyed acting out the part of the whisky-bearer and asking everyone to raise a dram to toast the haggis. Burns Night is always a brilliant night here.”
Hall Park’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals Hall Park provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.