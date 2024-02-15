Bus workers raise £6,000 for Alzheimer’s Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trentbarton bus drivers and colleagues have donated £6,000 to Alzheimer’s Research UK after fundraising for their charity of the year for both 2022 and 2023.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK's leading dementia research charity, dedicated to causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.

Trentbarton staff devoted two years on a wide variety of fundraising events and initiatives, including its Namesake programme where people can donate to have a bus named after a loved one.

Events run by staff, including the teams’ charity champions who organise fundraising, included a football match, golf day, Easter and Christmas raffles, and bake sales.

Alzheimer’s Research UK was chosen to be the firm’s charity partner after a poll of Trentbarton staff between a shortlist of good causes drawn from nominations by colleagues and customers.

Alzheimer’s Research UK Regional Fundraising Officer Zoe Dean said: “We’re so grateful to Trentbarton for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK as their charity partner.

“Fantastic fundraising efforts like this from both staff and customers will help us get closer to a cure for people with dementia and their loved ones.”

Trentbarton’s Marketing and Communications Manager Scarlet​​​​ McCourt said: “Our colleagues at the depots and head office have enjoyed raising money for such a good cause.