Apprentice star opening new store in Mansfield today

Former finalist of the Apprentice Frances Bishop is set to open her new Mansfield store today.

Frances was a finalist in the 2016 edition of Lord Sugar's show, and she will celebrate the grand opening of her third Pud store in Mansfield's Four Seasons shopping centre today (September 22).

The Pud store offers designer children's clothes at a discount price, and Frances already runs stores in Doncaster and Newark with popular demand from shoppers.

She says she is excited to open up her new Mansfield branch and believes the town "has got a lot to shout about".

She said: "It has all been very stressful over the last few weeks getting to the preparation date but I cannot wait to open up the store to the Mansfield public.

"I see so much potential in Mansfield for independent businesses - there are a few issues with parking but in hindsight it is a lot cheaper than other places, and no other area can boast that only two units in its shopping centre are empty.

"It is a massive feat.

"We have had a great reception from people on social media about our Mansfield shop opening, and I think it will be a really exciting prospect opening the third branch here."

The Pud store will have its grand opening from 11 o'clock in the Four Seasons shopping centre, and a number of prizes are on offer - including hundreds of vouchers, goody bags and tickets for Mansfield Town FC.

Also at the event for the children is princesses and the Mansfield Town mascot Sammy The Stag.