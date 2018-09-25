Apprentice star ‘overwhelmed’ by shop response

A former finalist of BBC’s The Apprentice said she was “overwhelmed” by the response of Mansfield shoppers to the opening of her new store.

Frances Bishop finished third in the TV show in 2016, and has since seen success in the world of business. Her project The Pud Store sells designer children’s clothes at a discounted price, and has gained popularity through its Newark and Doncaster stores.

Opening of new children�"s clothing store Pud, pictured is owner Frances Bishop with Son Oscar, five

Frances has now opened her third branch in Mansfield’s Four Seasons shopping centre.

She said: “The event was bonkers - we did about three what our other openings did and everyone seemed to love the concept.” Frances, second from left, is seen at the opening with son Oscar, watched by Disney princesses and Mansfield Town mascot Sammy the Stag.

Earlier this week Frances spoke about how Mansfield has “got a lot to shout about”.

