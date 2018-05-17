Calling all hot men in Nottinghamshire - Butlers in the Buff needs YOU!

Calling all Nottinghamshire men - Butlers in the Buff needs you!

The company has seen a surge in demand in Nottinghamshire and is currently recruiting for new buff butlers in the county.

Butlers can earn £25 an hour or more, and open auditions are being held every Friday in May, June and July via WhatsApp or Skype video call.

Stacey Bramhall, Director and head of recruitment for Butlers in the Buff, said: “We’ve been running for more than 16 years now and we have some great guys already working for us, but now as the demand for Butlers in the Buff rises, we need more buff guys.

“The job is a lot of fun, and perfect for a confident guy with a great body, plus just a great way to earn a bit of extra cash.

“So don’t be shy and apply today!”

Butlers wear a trademark uniform of bow tie, collar, cuffs and apron, and nothing else!

They will learn to be experts in etiquette, serving drinks, mixing cocktails and helping play party games - with no dancing or stripping required.

They can be hired for a variety of events from hen parties to birthdays and more.

Applications are open to men aged 21 and over.

Anyone interested in becoming a Butler in the Buff should visit the website, www.butlersinthebuff.com/uk/work-for-us to fill in an application form, attaching some recent photos.

Successful applicants will then be invited for interview.