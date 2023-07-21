Lisa Smith was a domestic assistant at Coppice Lodge and had been part of the team for the past three years. When Lisa passed away in March, her family, and the residents and staff members in the home were devasted.

Resident Patricia Wykes, aged 85, said: “Lisa has been a friend to me for a long time, we have spent many hours chatting. I am absolutely heartbroken for her children and grandchildren; she really will be missed.”

Offering their condolences and support to the family, Coppice Lodge decided to honour Lisa by naming their new tearoom after her.

Rachel Squire and Lisa's Family

Rachel Squire, home manager, said: “Lisa was such a huge part of the Coppice Lodge family, we wanted to make sure her memory lived on in the home.

“Lisa’s Tearoom is a filled with bright colours to represent the beautiful person she was. It’s a space for residents and their families to enjoy quality time together, which we know Lisa would have loved.”

Lisa’s family joined the residents for the grand opening of Lisa’s Tearoom, where they shared their memories of Lisa over homemade cakes, canapes and a glass of fizz.

Leanne Smith, Lisa’s daughter, said: “As a family we cannot thank Coppice Lodge enough for your love and support during this very difficult time. Mum was so excited for this tearoom and now it’s named after her. It’s a beautiful room for everyone to sit and remember mum.

“This grand opening is a reflection of how truly remarkable you all are and how loved our mum is. Her legacy will live on forever.”

Tony, Lisa’s husband, said: “This has touched our hearts, it’s a beautiful tribute to my beautiful wife.”

Every Friday, from 9am-noon, Coppice Lodge is inviting their local community to Lisa’s Tearoom for a coffee morning. All are welcome to come along for a cuppa, a chat and some delicious treats.

For more information, call 0115 920 5906, email [email protected] or visit idealcarehomes.co.uk