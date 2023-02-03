New for 2023, Lovebirds across the nation can now celebrate their love of Birds and each other with their very own Birds Bakery Afternoon Tea, available via the Birds by Post service.

Featuring handmade Love Heart Cupcakes, Shortbread Hearts, Chocolate Owls, a Pork Pie, Quiche Lorraine and a Broccoli Quiche, the Afternoon Tea, priced at £13.50, is the perfect way to spend a romantic afternoon.

A variety of other delicious treats are also available to spread some happiness on 14 February.

Valentine's Afternoon Tea

Send a loved one the gift of the finest Belgian chocolate with the lovebirds letterbox gift at £6, or a fun milk chocolate frog for £8.50.

If they are more of a cake person, Birds has created a box of six indulgent cupcakes for £12.50. For those who prefer the gift of quality time, the Valentine’s Gingerbread decorating kit for £13.50 is a great way to spend the day.

If you want to go all out for the one you love, Birds’ selection of gift boxes, available via Birds By Post, are guaranteed to wow.

The perfectly indulgent gift box for £18.00 includes the bakery’s famous florentines, a gingerbread person, shortbread hearts, chocolate hearts, frogs and owls, and chocolate lollies. The biscuit selection is packed with shortbread hearts and biscuit bites, gingerbread people and chocolate chip cookies for £12.50.

For those who do not have a sweet tooth, the Savoury Picnic at £18 comes with plenty of treats for an indoor or outdoor picnic, including a pork pie, locally sourced ham, a pot of beef paste, twelve large dinner rolls and four Yorkshire teacakes.

All packages are available for mainland UK delivery, with individual products also available in store.

In-store only Valentine’s gifts for 2023 include ruby and white chocolate hearts, as well something extra special for furry friends in the form of a heart shaped peanut butter dog treat.

Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “At Birds we love Valentine’s Day. As a family-run business, so much love and care goes into each and every product – from design, through to the bakers who hand make everything in Derbyshire. We’re really proud of this year’s range.

“Whether it’s a partner, parent, friend, pet or even yourself – we can’t wait to see what our customers come in to buy and perhaps even find out who they’re buying for!”

The Valentine’s range is available online and in stores now, alongside firm favourites such as savoury pastries, fresh sandwiches, popular caramel doughnuts and freshly brewed coffee.

Birds Bakery has 63 stores across the region, including: Main Street, Bulwell; High Street, Hucknall; West Gate, Mansfield; Low Street, Sutton; and Lakeside Point, Sutton.

Many Birds products, including those in the Valentine’s range, can also be ordered online and delivered to buyers’ homes using Birds By Post, or ordered in advance through the Ring and Reserve service.