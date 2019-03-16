Concerns grow for missing Bulwell woman

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing Bulwell woman.

Geraldine Saldeba, 49, was reported missing from the area at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

She is described as black, of stocky build and around 5ft 10in tall. She is also described as having short, black afro hair and was last seen wearing a navy coat, black jeans, black shoes and had a black handbag.

If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 876 of March 12.

