Staff and residents at Hall Park Care Home put their heads together and came up with a plan for their celebrations fit for a King.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the Squires Avenue home welcomed live entertainment to sing traditional British classic songs with the residents, who enjoyed singing along, as well as The Big Coronation Lunch, where resident were treated to a beautiful banquet of food fit for a king.

After lunch, some residents have made up a Hall Park choir and sang songs such as It’s a Long Way to Tipperary, There’ll Always be an England and, of course, the National Anthem, for family, residents and staff.

A resident is knighted by activities co-ordinator Natasha Lindo.

One resident was “knighted” by activities coordinator Natasha Lindo, who felt he truly deserved the honour, as he is a caring gentleman who is always looking out for the other residents.

The whole home came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the coronation, such a historic occasion.

"Our staff and residents love the royals and so were all so excited to take part.

“It has been a real united process – thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food.

“It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

One 101-year-old resident said: “I can just about remember the Queen’s Coronation, I remember the street party we had then and this was just as much fun. We all wanted to pay our respects to the new King and create new memories, it is such an important occasion to mark.”

Hall Park, on Squires Avenue, is run by Barchester Healthcare.