Council launches ‘year of events’ for World War 1

Ashfield District Council has launched a year of events commemorating the end of the First World War by unveiling a floor lighting display on Kirkby Plaza, in tribute to all armed forces members past and present.

The council is working closely with local armed forces groups, community organisations, schools and businesses to co-ordinate a programme of events and activities based around the Centenary Celebrations.

The commemorative events will come to the forefront between June 29 and Remembrance Day on November 11. Council leader Councillor Cheryl Butler, said: “Alongside the activities that are planned in Ashfield, we will also be re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant, and dedicating one of our parks as a Centenary Field. The council would like to hear from anyone who is organising an event or activity in Ashfield or who would like to get involved.

Please contact Carol Hallam on 01623 457410, e-mail c.hallam@ashfield.gov.uk.