Image supplied by Nottinghamshire police.

Acting on intelligence and information gained from local people, the Basford neighbourhood, Reacher and intelligence teams forced entry to two houses one after the other.

They first targeted a property in Vernon Avenue discovering a cannabis grow of around 150 plants spreading across four different rooms - the cellar, the loft and two bedrooms.

A 22-year-old man was found in a bed in what appeared to be the dining room area.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug supply and production.

Officers from the city west neighbourhood team then targetted an address in Plantation Road, Bilborough, where they discovered around 70 plants in three upstairs bedroom along with a room on the ground floor.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug supply and production and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Officers noted that the electricity had been bypassed and extensive ventilation and lighting systems were in place during both raids on Thursday, June 24.

The plants, which are believed to have a total street value of around £150,000, have been removed by the cannabis dismantling team and destroyed.

Neighbourhood Inspector Gordon Fenwick said: "We had substantial reason to believe drugs were being harvested at these houses and it was clear from the smell as soon as officers approached the doors that a large amount of the drug would be inside.

"We take drug supply and production extremely seriously as it can fuel all manner of crimes in our neighbourhood. Drug dealers also prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and lead them into a life of crime which can create so much misery for themselves and their loved ones.