44-year-old man charged with murder after Bulwell ‘stabbing’

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Bulwell.

It happened on Friday (August 2) at around 9.50pm on Spruce Gardens.

A man in his 30s was tended to at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Shane Seymour of Spruce Gardens has been charged with murder and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 5).

Officers remain at the scene whist forensic investigations continue.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested has been released without charge.

