A man has been charged in connection with three burglaries in Hucknall and is due to appear in court next week.

Haydn Wright, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday, July 12, following three burglaries in Hucknall at Astral Grove, Polperro Way and Chilon Way on Thursday, July 11.

Wright has been charged with burglary offences, attempted burglary and possession of cocaine.

He is due to appear at Nottingham magistrates court on Monday, July 15.