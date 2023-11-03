Amost 25 per cent of young people with criminal records in Nottinghamshire reoffended within a year

Nearly a quarter of youngsters with a criminal record in Nottinghamshire reoffended within a year of a previous conviction, new figures show.

Prison reform campaigners said children who end up in prison are being failed by a system that offers little chance of education or rehabilitation.

Ministry of Justice figures for 2021 showed 31 of the 132 offenders in Nottinghamshire aged 10 to 17 went on to reoffend within a year of being convicted or released from prison.

It meant the reoffending rate for youths stood at 23.5 per cent – almost in line with the rate for adults, where 24.4 per cent of whom committed further offences.

Figures show almost a quarter of Nottinghamshire young offenders have reoffended within a year. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

It contrasts with the overall trend in England and Wales, which shows more young offenders reoffended in 2021 than adults did.

Andrew Neilson, director of campaigns at the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “Children in the criminal justice system are some of the most vulnerable in society, often with histories of abuse and neglect.

"That is what leads them to commit crimes in the first place.

“Historically this means that those children have higher reoffending rates than adults, which partly reflects the fact that many people fortunately ‘grow out of crime’.

“That said, there is no doubt that children who end up in prison are all too often being failed and accessing very little in the way of education or rehabilitation. Without support to help them out of crime, it can be no surprise if they go on to reoffend once released.”

The overall reoffending rate in Nottinghamshire was 24.4 per cent – slightly less than in 2019, when it was 25.8 per cent.

Overall, the East Midlands had a reoffending rate of 25.5 per cent.

Nick Emmerson, the president of the Law Society said: “Reoffending is yet another issue that is impacted by systemic underfunding of the criminal justice system.

“To succeed in reducing reoffending rates, there needs to be investment in rehabilitation, particularly in relation to literacy and addiction, and support for those who have offended because of reasons connected with their mental health.

“This investment is likely to pay for itself in terms of reduced crime, reduced numbers of cases coming into the courts and reduced pressure on prisons.

"It needs to be one part of an overall strategy of investing effectively throughout the system to create a justice system fit for the 21st century.”

Of the 1,029 reoffenders in Nottinghamshire, the most (222) were found guilty of summary non-motoring offences.

These can include common assault, breach of supervision requirements and breaking into a house.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This Government is doing more than ever to support children and young people caught up in the justice system – investing millions into local services to help them get their lives back on track.