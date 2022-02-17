Angry Hucknall car owners appeal for help after windows smashed and vehicles damaged
Fuming car owners in Hucknall are appealing for witnesses to contact police after three vehicles had their windscreens smashed.
The cars were damaged while parked behind the Lighthouse charity shop on High Street on Tuesday, February 15 at some time between 3pm and 5.30pm.
All three cars had their front windscreens smashed and one also had a side window put through.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.
The Dispatch has contacted the police about the incident.