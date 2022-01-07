Appeal as Hucknall hit by crime spate from burglary to a paint attack on a car in early days of new year
Police in Hucknall are appealing for the public’s help to catch the people responsible for a number of recent incidents, including theft, burglary and criminal damage in the town.
Between 5pm on Thursday, December 30 and 8.30am Friday, December 31, the Leen Valley Care Home on Nottingham Road was broken into and some tools and power showers that were ready to install, were stolen.At 5.33am on Monday, January 3, a white male was seen trying to gain entry to the back door of a house in Portland Road.
He was about 5ft 10in tall, dressed in black and made off when challenged.
Also on Portland Road, a shed was broken at some time between 4pm on Sunday, January 2 and 1.10pm on Monday, January 3, but nothing was stolen.
The incident may have occurred at 1.04am on January 3 when a security light was activated.
A white Yamaha Delight scooter and a Crosstrail Specialised push bike were stolen from the side of a property on Annesley Road, at some time between 5pm on Tuesday, January 4 and 2.25pm on Wednesday January 5.
At 7.27pm on Thursday, December 30 at Herbert Buzzard Court, Hankin Street, three youths were seen to take some white plastic chairs from a garden.
Between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 4, a black Carrera push bike was stolen from Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road.
The bike had been securely chained up in the cycle rack.
Between 6pm on Monday, January 3 and 1pm Tuesday, January 4 January, a black and white mountain bike and a black BMX Dave Mirra bike with a green chain and pedals were stolen from an address at Toseland Gardens, Hucknall .And overnight between Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31 in Annesley Road, a silver Ford motor car was sprayed with offensive red paint lettering.If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected] or you can contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.