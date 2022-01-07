Appeal as Hucknall hit by crime spate from burglary to a paint attack on a car in early days of new year

Between 5pm on Thursday, December 30 and 8.30am Friday, December 31, the Leen Valley Care Home on Nottingham Road was broken into and some tools and power showers that were ready to install, were stolen.At 5.33am on Monday, January 3, a white male was seen trying to gain entry to the back door of a house in Portland Road.

He was about 5ft 10in tall, dressed in black and made off when challenged.

Also on Portland Road, a shed was broken at some time between 4pm on Sunday, January 2 and 1.10pm on Monday, January 3, but nothing was stolen.

Police need your help to solve a number of incidents that have happened in Hucknall

The incident may have occurred at 1.04am on January 3 when a security light was activated.

A white Yamaha Delight scooter and a Crosstrail Specialised push bike were stolen from the side of a property on Annesley Road, at some time between 5pm on Tuesday, January 4 and 2.25pm on Wednesday January 5.

At 7.27pm on Thursday, December 30 at Herbert Buzzard Court, Hankin Street, three youths were seen to take some white plastic chairs from a garden.

Between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 4, a black Carrera push bike was stolen from Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road.

The bike had been securely chained up in the cycle rack.