Appeal to Hucknall and Bulwell folk to help find priceless war medal stolen in burglary

Engraved with the words PT Gregory 33055699, the black issue medal also contains an image of The Queen on the front.

The Afghanistan tour medal was taken, along with a number of items, including jewellery, during a burglary in Highbury Walk in Bulwell, on Wednesday, January 12, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Investigator Samantha Fowler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s city burglary team, said: “For obvious reasons, this medal has huge sentimental value to the family affected.

Police appealing for help after a soldier's war medal was stolen during a burglary in Bulwell

“If you’ve seen this priceless item for sale, either online or in person, or have any more information that could help us track it down, we’d ask that you please get in touch with us.”