Ashfield Council leader appears in court to deny string of fraud charges

Jason Zadrozny denied 12 counts of fraud by false representation, five counts of money laundering, four counts of tax-dodging and one of possessing cocaine.

The 42-year-old leader of the Ashfield Independents appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, July 21, to deny 22 charges in total.

District Judge Grace Leong complained she was unable to download the list of 22 charges because the file was too big.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, arrives at Nottingham Magistrates' Court for his hearing on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Photo by: Andrew Topping/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

She said her powers of sentencing are insufficient if Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, was found guilty and sent the case to be heard at Nottingham Crown Court, on August 18.

Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader member for Larwood and Nottinghamshire Council opposition Independent Alliance leader and member for Ashfields, was released on unconditional bail until then.

One set of frauds alleges he claimed the Ashfield Heritage Society was “a genuine organisation entitled to receive funds from Nottinghamshire Council” and intended to make gains of £7,500, on February 14, 2018, £1,600 on August 12, 2018, and £625 on February 16, 2021.

Further allegations claim he withdrew cash from the society’s bank account, intending to make personal gains of £2,500 on March 21, 2018, £3,000 on March 29, 2018, and £2,000 on April 3 2018.

Coun Tom Hollis outside Nottingham Magistrates' Court. (Photo by: Andrew Topping/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

It is further alleged Zadrozny committed fraud by withdrawing £400 from the bank account of the Classic Cinema Club on June 4, 2019, £250 on June 5, £500 on June 6, and £50, on June 26.

It is alleged he also transferred criminal property, namely £5,000 cash, on April 2, 2018, and converted criminal property by depositing £820 in his personal bank account on November 13, 2018, as well as £1,130 on June 6, 2019.

It is also alleged he evaded £9,685 tax on rental income from four properties: two on High Street, Stanton Hill, one on Stoneyford Road in Sutton and one on Church Hill, Kirkby, on various dates between August 2015 and February 2022.

It is also alleged he possessed cocaine on September 10, 2021.

In a separate case at the same court today, fellow Ashfield Independents councillor Tom Hollis, aged 30, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, denied failing to notify the monitoring officer of Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire Council of his financial interests in a rental property on Forest Road, Skegby, between May 30 2019, and September 19, 2021.

Hollis is Ashfield Council executive member for strategic housing and climate change and co-deputy leader, as well as member for Huthwaite & Brierley and Nottinghamshire Council member for Sutton West.,

Tayab Ali, his solicitor, said that Hollis would be applying to have his trial heard at a different court, because of fears it would be unfair based on historical issues.

District judge Leong told him neither she nor District Judge Leo Pyle would handle the case.

A three-day trial was set for October 10. There will be a case management hearing for Hollis’s solicitor to make submissions about changing the venue on August 25.