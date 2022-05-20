Ashfield councillor’s trial for bad driving adjourned at the last minute

Tom Hollis, aged 28, of Wild Hill, Teversal, Sutton, first denied the charge on December 4, 2020, and it was adjourned on July 27, last year.

On Friday, Nottingham Crown Court heard the case was adjourned late last night, but the Crown Prosecution Service weren't informed and three witnesses attended.

A new hearing was set for June 9 to get up-to-date information on the availability of witnesses, and to set a new date for a half-day trial.

Councillor Tom Hollis.

It is alleged Coun Hollis (Ash Ind) was driving a Range Rover Evoque on Outram Street and Northern Bridge Road, when the incident is said to have happened, shortly after 9.50pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

A charge of assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest on the same date was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

He also pleaded not guilty to two charges of harassment, which relate to a series of alleged incidents in Windmill Close, Sutton, in May 2020.

A two-day trial for that case will be heard on September 19.

Coun Hollis represents Huthwaite and Brierley on Ashfield District Council, and Sutton West on Nottinghamshire County Council.

After he was initially charged, the Ashfield Independents released a statement which said: "Having looked closely at this case, we are very confident that Coun Hollis will be cleared of all charges, in fact we have CCTV to prove it.