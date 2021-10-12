Ashfield’s Operation Reacher team has marked a year since it hit the streets by revealing some of its success stories.

This includes hundreds of hours spent patrolling the streets of the whole borough, including Hucknall.

A large number of offenders have been brought to justice, while hundreds of millions of pounds worth of drugs have been seized and prevented from reaching the streets.

Ashfield's Operation Reacher team was launched a year ago

Since it started up a year ago, the Ashfield team has dealt with 183 traffic offences and seized 80 vehicles seized for having no tax or insurance.The team has executed 44 Misuse of Drugs Warrants at premises across Ashfield and made 105 drug seizures.

It has also made 54 weapon seizures and seized a total of £102,095 of criminal cash.

And when not fighting crime, the team has attended 253 community engagement events so the public can tell them where they need to be.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The expansion of Operation Reacher has been an incredible success story for Nottinghamshire Police and the public we serve.

“We’ve seen hundreds of warrants executed across the county with some remarkable results thanks to a variety of factors.

“Operation Reacher balances proactive evidence led police work with strong community engagement events and programmes in order to disrupt and dismantle criminal operations in the area.

“The teams have been conducting excellent work across the county since the roll out in October 2020 and I have been immensely impressed with the way the teams have been incorporated into the neighbourhoods.

“I am looking forward to seeing how we can kick on from this excellent start.”