Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 27 at 4.55am when thieves broke into the venue through a fire exit on Duke Street and wine and beer was stolen.

Police are appealing for information on this incident and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 4.05am on Thursday, September 21, the automatic door to a garage of a property on Moor Road, Bestwood Village was forced open using a hammer and chisel – which were left at the scene – and two dirt bikes with no licence plates were stolen and taken away in a van driven towards Bulwell.

Police are appealing for information after the Arc Cinema in Hucknall was raided by thieves. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between 5pm on Friday, September 22 and 7.45am on Monday, September 25, a white Ford Transit Tipper was stolen from a building site on Watnall Road, Hucknall.

Between 2.50am and 3am on Saturday, September 23, two pedal cycles were stolen from outside the McDonald’s restaurant on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, one a red and black ‘Muddy Fox’ fitted with wing mirror and horn and the other a grey and black bike.

Between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday, September 26, a bike saddle and stem was stolen on Heyworth Road, Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 9.52pm on Saturday, September 23 there were reports of a group of eight to ten males and females, all aged approximately 15-years-old, damaging bollards in the middle of the road near to Hayden Lane, Hucknall.

At 6pm on Wednesday, September 27, the petrol cap lock of a white Peugeot Partner van parked on Peveril Street, Hucknall, was superglued.

At 8.10pm on Friday, September 22, a group of teens were running up and down Carlingford Road, Hucknall, kicking front doors with some force – this had also occurred the previous evening.

At 7.46pm on Tuesday, September 26, there were reports of vehicles being driven round the Blenheim Industrial Estate, Bulwell, revving their engines and doing ‘donuts’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 5.18pm on Wednesday, September 27 on ‘The Ranges’, Huckna a black electric motor cycle was being ridden on the footpaths, nearly hitting a walker – the rider was a male with a moustache, wearing a black balaclava, black jacket and black bottoms.