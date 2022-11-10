Bestwood drug dealer locked up for 14 years after bid to buy lethal firearms

Adrian Davey, aged 34, was a member of a gang which used an encrypted messaging system to fix cocaine and heroin deals worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Davey was discovered to be using the EncroChat messaging system freely, believing the technology made him secure.

However, officers were able to analyse his role in drug deals and how he made arrangements to buy a revolver.

Adrian Davey.

And Davey was this week jailed for a total of 14 years and five months at Nottingham Crown Court.

He admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

EncroChat was utilised by organised crime bosses across Europe for years, as it allowed them to communicate secretly without police being able to view their messages, making it difficult to link them to criminal activity.

Following the take down of the service by French and Dutch law enforcement, Nottinghamshire Police was able to work alongside the East Midlands special operations unit and the National Crime Agency to expose major drug supplies into the county.

Officers caught up with Davey’s criminal activities when they searched his former home in Bestwood in September 2020.

Operation Venetic, the UK law enforcement response to EncroChat, showed how Davey conspired with others to supply large quantities of heroin and cocaine.

Encrypted messages also revealed Davey’s enquiries about the prices of various illegal firearms and his attempts to purchase a revolver.

Detective Inspector Mark Adas said: “I am delighted with the sentence handed to Davey and the clear message it sends to organised criminals operating in the area and causing misery for communities.

“The severity of his offences should not be underestimated, and the quantities of drugs we are talking about here are substantial. The fact he also conspired to purchase lethal firearms shows his complete disregard for public safety and a real risk of causing harm.