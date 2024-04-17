Bestwood Village pervert back in court 12 years after last offence for child porn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police seized two devices from Phillip Taylor in July 2022 and analysis showed he had deleted four category B images and two category C images which showed girls as young as six-years-old. One of the images showed a “scared-looking” naked ten-year-old girl.

Prosecutor Matthew Hayes said Taylor came by the images during online chats on a forum called "Motherless" using the profile "dominant taboo” but “he was not being prosecuted for any offences arising out of those conversations”.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Taylor, aged 54, was jailed for 15 months in April 2012 for possessing and distributing indecent images.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Gregor Purcell, mitigating, conceded the custody threshold had been passed but argued any sentence could be suspended.

"He served seven-and-a-half months in custody in 2012,” he said. “There was no opportunity for rehabilitation back then.”

He said Taylor’s wife, also a computer programmer, would monitor his activities and ensure he doesn’t re-offend.

Taylor, of Bowden Avenue, Bestwood Village, admitted making indecent pictures at an earlier hearing.

On Wednesday, Recorder Stuart Sprawson told him he minimised his culpability by claiming he “fell into” offending and a probation officer found him “contradictory”.

"I have no doubt you have an interest in young children,” he said. “Although there is a long gap since your last offending that interest remains with you.

"In interview you chose not to answer any questions.”

But he said Taylor is assessed as a “low risk of re-offending” and imposed a nine month prison sentence, suspended for two years, with an accredited programme for sex offenders.

“You do have a pattern of behaviour and a conscious or unconscious interest in young children,” Recorder Sprawson said. “I want your focus to be on rehabilitation.

"If you come back before the courts you will simply got to prison, particularly if they involve indecent pictures of children.”