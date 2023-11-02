Boozed-up Bulwell man smashed ex’s window after she ‘wound him up’ first

A boozed-up Bulwell man who smashed a double-glazed window at his ex-partner's home had been “wound up” by her first, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kurt Dalton went to her address on Mansfield Grove and asked for some property to be returned, but she told him to go away, on June 23.

Prosecutor Annelli Pritchard said Dalton, aged 29, returned shortly afterwards and she became concerned because he was "acting a bit weird" and talking to himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She didn't want to engage because he was drunk and walked away but he charged towards the window and banged on the window,” she added.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has three previous convictions for six offences including criminal damage from 2015 and two counts of assault from 2017 and 2019.

Robert Keeble, mitigating, said: “He pleads guilty on a reckless basis. He has stayed out of trouble for some time.

"He is lightly convicted and there is no suggestion of any difficulties since June,” he said. “His last conviction attracted a suspended sentence order in 2019.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Keeble said: “I am surprised by the request for a restraining order as she admitted winding him up while he was drunk.

"She acknowledged that had it not been for her he wouldn’t have attended the address in the first place.”

Dalton, aged 29, of Saxelby Gardens, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District Judge Gillian Young fined him £40 with a £16 surcharge and £85 costs but no compensation was awarded as no cost was provided for the window.