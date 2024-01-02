Boozed-up Hucknall woman stripped off and threatened to strangle cops with underwear

A boozed-up Hucknall woman who attacked police officers and threatened to strangle them with her underwear after stripping off in the station is determined to tackle her drinking.

A "clearly intoxicated" Joy Darlow was taken home after reports she was trying to self harm but her ex-partner didn't want her there, prosecutor Daniel Scothern told Nottingham Crown Court.

When she tried to put her hands on an officer's genitals, she was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

En route to custody she told the officers: "I will kill you and your family. I will rip your skin off."

Darlow, aged 49, spat on one officer's cheek, removed her underwear and wrapped it around her hand, saying: "I will wrap this around your neck and kill you. Today is your death day."

She stripped in the cell before putting a WPC in a headlock, licking her face and pulling her hair.

She tried to bite a male officer's hand and, while she was writhing on the floor, kicked him.

Nottingham Crown Court heard she has 20 previous convictions for 32 offences, including eight for violence between 2014 and 2023.

She was last in trouble for battery on June 12, last year, and the sentence was adjourned until the outcome of this hearing.

The offences put her in breach of a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for assaulting an emergency worker, by Avon magistrates.

Darlow, of Kenbrook Road, Hucknall, admitted four counts of assault on emergency workers, possession of cannabis, and drunk and disorderly behaviour, on April 14 and June 7.

Darlow’s barrister said she now has the chance to join a residential treatment course specifically designed to “address her behaviour and to stop this pattern of offending when she is in drink”.

“She was absolutely mortified by her own behaviour,” she said. “It is almost impossible to reconcile the person you see in the CCTV footage and the person I met for the first time today.”

On Tuesday, Recorder Richard Davies told her: “I can see you are ashamed. You need to step up your efforts to combat the alcohol problems and I hope the residential programme will assist you.”