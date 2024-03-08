Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 3 on the park behind the leisure centre on Linby Road.

Three boys were approached by three males aged 14 or 15 years-old, dressed in back with balaclavas and hoods up who assaulted one boy, searched the pockets of a second and stole their football.

Police are appealing for information on this incident and other incidents of theft, robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Around 8.30am on Monday, March 4, a Samsung phone and driving licence was stolen from a car on Devitt Drive when the owner ran back into the house.

Between 10.45pm on Thursday, February 29 and 10am on Friday, March 1, glass patio table was damaged at a house on in Watnall Road.

Some time before 11.11am on Friday, a window at house in Abbots Drive was cracked with what looked like a stone hitting it.

Overnight, between Sunday, March 3 and Monday, March 4, a long scratch was made down the driver’s side of a black Mercedes GLC220 car parked on Goodall Crescent.

At 9.05pm on Thursday, February 29, around 30 cars were driving around on Dorey Way and causing problems at the roundabout junction with the Hucknall bypass.

At 1.11pm on Saturday, March 2, a dark green 4x4 was being ridden by two bikers with no helmets on land off Dorey Way – a white long wheelbase Ford Transit van was used to transport the bike.

At 1.39pm on Saturday, March 2, youth was riding a motorbike or mountain bike in the children’s play area of the park on Nabbs Lane.

Around 8.20pm on Saturday, March 2, group of youngsters were reported kicking and damaging doors of properties on Christchurch Road.

At 4.45pm on Sunday, March 3, a caller witnessed three young males smash a patio door on a building site in Bolsover Street – all three were white, aged around 12 years-old, wearing black puffer jackets and black tracksuit bottoms and one had a grey hooded top.

At 3.51pm on Wednesday, March 6, there was a report of youths banging on the windows and door of a house in Polperro Way.