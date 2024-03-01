Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Saturday, February 24 when a young male walking on the footpath near the bottom of Belvoir Street was approached by a male wearing a balaclava, black puffer jacket and white tracksuit.

He produced a knife saying ‘what you got?’ and stole cash from the boy before making off towards Tesco Express at the top of the street.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

A boy was robbed at knifepoint on Belvoir Street. Photo: Google

Between some time on Thursday, February 22 and 1pm on Tuesday, February 27, a flat was in Warburton Court, Beardall Street was entered using a key from a key safe and a front window was smashed.

The bedroom had been searched, kitchen cupboards left open and money stolen from a tin.

Between 10.15pm on Wednesday, February 21 and 6.45am on Thursday, February 22, a red Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from a driveway on Portland Road.

Between 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 27 and 7.15am on Wednesday, February 28, the compound of the old Wilko store on Central Walk was broken into and scrap lying around the yard was stolen.

At 7pm on Thursday, February 22, a motorcyclist wearing a blue jacked and riding a large bike, stole money and bank card from someone using the ATM outside Sainsbury’s on Watnall Road and rode off towards the Ruffs Estate.

Around 11pm on Wednesday, February 21, a window was smashed with a stone at a house on Nottingham Road – two males were seen walking past the house when the smash was heard.

Between 1.24pm and 2.24pm on Saturday, February 24, a window was smashed at property in Betts Avenue, possibly by youngsters as a football was found nearby.

Between 9pm on Monday, February 26 and 8am on Tuesday, February 27, paint was thrown over a red Mini Cooper car and a Black Vauxhall Vivaro van on Watnall Road.

At 12.40am on Saturday, Ferbruay 24, there was a report of two males throwing eggs at passing cars on Ashgate Road.

At 2.02pm on Saturday, February 24, there were reports of a number of motorbikes and quad bikes being ridden along the footpath on Meteor Road towards Bulwell Hall, tearing up the ground.

At 5.21pm on Saturday, February 24, a group of around 15 youths all aged 15 or 16 years-old, were banging on the windows and kicking at the door of a shop on High Street – this is an ongoing issue of this shop being targeted.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents or any CCTV footage that may be of help, should email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]