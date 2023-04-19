Bulwell alcoholic threatened to burn his vulnerable ex-partner’s home down

Paul Horsley was drunk when he bombarded her with 15 phone calls after their two-year relationship broke down on November 25, last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

When she told him she didn’t want to talk to him, Horsley threatened to go and get a can of petrol and burn down her house, and then kill himself.

“I was really scared he would carry out the threat,” she said in statement. “I was thinking, ‘What if he does this?’”

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

And when she threatened to call police, Horsely said: “I don’t give a f***.”

"This incident was really the last straw,” she said. “Not only was I scared for myself but also the staff at the residential home who have done so much to help me.

“Ever since the incident I have been looking over my shoulder. I get worried I will see Peter out in the community.”

Ms Pritchard said Horsley’s victim was diagnosed with panic disorder in her teens and the incident triggered a number of panic attacks.

“This is the targeting of a vulnerable victim,” she said. “It has clearly had a substantial impact on her and the staff and residents.”

The court heard Horsley has 11 previous convictions for 15 offences, dating back to 2006, and was last in trouble in November 2022, for making threats to cause criminal damage.

Andy MacDonald, mitigating, said: “He doesn't remember very much about the incident. They had a destructive and very toxic relationship due to his alcoholism.

“There has been no further contact with her. Around the time of his arrest he has sought help for his alcoholism.”

He said Horsley’s mother died earlier this year and he has been dry since January. Mr MacDonald said a prison sentence would mean Horsley would lose his accommodation and he is being treated at Nottingham QMC for liver cirrhosis.

Horsley, aged 40, of Aldgate Close, Bulwell, admitted sending a threatening message, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

