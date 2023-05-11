Nottingham Council will be consulting residents on its plans to keep the alleyway between Haswell Road and Courtleen Way closed using a public space protection order, otherwise known as a gating order, which stop access to certain areas.

Metal barriers, or palisade security fencing, is typically used to stop people going through areas which are covered by an order.

The Labour-run council says the alleyway in Bulwell – as well as the other 10 on the list – has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour, which the authority says is having “a detrimental effect” on the lives of nearby residents.

Nottingham City Council is looking at further closing off the alleyway between Haswell Road and Courtleet Way in Bulwell. Photo: Google

Council documents say that across the 11 alleyways in question, there have been reports of the “persistent deposit of dog faeces, litter, broken bottles, other detritus and other anti-social behaviour has had a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality of the restricted area”.

Without the PSPOs, the council says, the problems are “likely to continue to an unreasonable extent”.

Along with the Bulwell alleway, the council is also targeting two alleyways in Radford, one running past Bentinck Primary School, between Alfreton Road and Birkin Avenue, and the other in Camomile Gardens, as well as two alleyways in Arboretum, in Holland Street and Portland Road.

The remaining alleyways are in Beverley Square in St Ann’s, Botany Avenue in Mapperley, Candle Meadow in Colwick Park, Kilnwood Close in Carlton, Neston Drive in Cinderhill and Smedley Close in Aspley.

Some of the gating orders date back as far as 2007, with extensions issued every three years, owing to the issues in the area.

Residents will be consulted on whether the orders need to be extended further, with the orders expiring between October and November later this year.

Council documents add: “Since the orders one to 11 inclusive were made, there has been a significant reduction in the anti-social behaviour reported in the locality of the respective areas.