Bulwell burglar who brawled with cops given six months to prove he can change

Marcus Wilson broke into a friend’s house on Hethersett Gardens between 4pm and midnight on October 29, last year, and stole Halifax and Nationwide bank cards.

Prosecutor Eunice Gedzah said he was recorded on CCTV trying to buy Rizla papers in a nearby mini-market CCTV but the card was declined.

Police found a knuckle duster found in a drawer at his home.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Wilson failed to sell an xbox at a shop in Bulwell town centre because it was faulty on January 7 and stole a £500 ipad from the counter. A male who claimed to be his cousin returned it the next day with a note of apology.

Wilson was handcuffed when he kicked one officer in the groin three times and spat in another’s eye, after his arrest on April 6.

In a separate incident he shoved, punched and kicked one officer in the chest before grabbing a female oficer around the neck and squeezing her windpipe.

She was left shocked and said it was the first time she had been assaulted in 24 years of service.

Sometime between December 24 and January 14 he broke into a home on Andover Road through a kitchen window and stole two televisions, a tumble drier and a toaster. He was identified through CCTV and the televisions and the toaster were recovered from his home.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 20 previous convictions for 44 offences, including assault, burglary, battery and robbery.

Lucky Thandi, mitigating, said Wilson, who is profoundly deaf, lost his mum aged 14 and went into foster care after his dad kicked him out.

She said he is frequently frustrated because of his communication probelms and was left in a cell for hours on end while a signing interpreter was sought.

Wilson, aged 32, of Andover Road, Nottingham, admitted burglary, criminal damage, assault, fraud and possessing an offensive weapon.

On Thursday, Judge John Sampson deferred sentencing until December 20, so he can “make real efforts to live a law-abiding life".