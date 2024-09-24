Bulwell child porn teen told online chat group he wanted to have sex with children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bulwell teenager who told members of a Whatsapp group he wanted to have sex with young children was twice caught downloading vile child pornography, a court has heard.

Police first seized Madison Kilbourne's mobile phones and laptops on November 8, 2021, Steven Taylor, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.

Among “lots of borderline images” they discovered 93 category A images, 127 category B, and 214 category C, where A is the most serious, along with 444 “prohibited” images of children which were animated.

Kilbourne was released under investigation in February 2022, but by July police received further information that similar activity was happening.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Officers had to force entry to prevent evidence being removed when they returned to arrrest him on December 1 2022.

This time they found 18 category A images and 25 category C, along with 733 prohibited images, and seven extreme pronographic images.

“Many of these images and videos featured children of a very young age,” said Mr Taylor.

The court heard Kilbourne engaged in "disturbing messages or chats" in a Whatsapp group chat called "Kidz" in October 2022, in which he said he would like to have sex with children and even babies.

Lucky Thandi, mitigating, said Kilbourne, who is now 20 and has no previous convictions, had “not been seeking out young people intentionally.”

“He has been offending online and the conversations happened online,” she said.

Kilbourne, of St Alban's Road, Bulwell, admitted seven counts of possessing indecent material, at an earlier hearing.

On Tuesday Judge James Sampson told Kilbourne: "You were participating in the abuse of children. It clearly crosses the custody threshold.

“You are still very young and indeed you were a teenager when you offended. You are suitable for an accredited programme that will address your thinking and behaviour which is clearly distorted.”

He handed him a six-month sentence, suspended for 21 months, with a 43-day programme and nine rehabilitation days.

He imposed a seven-year sexual harm prevention order which makes it a criminal offence for Kibourne to delete his internet history or install software to hide it. The judge also placed him on the sex offenders register for seven years.