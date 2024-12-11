Bulwell drink driver crashed into building at high-speed with passenger in car

A Bulwell man who was more than twice over the drink drive limit when he crashed into a building at high speed was carrying a passenger in a friend's car, a court has heard.

CCTV showed Lindami Mremi's white Fiat Punto lifted into the air by its impact with chained bollards outside a property on Robins Wood Road, in Aspley, at 2am on June 17, last year.

Denney Cheung, prosecuting, said Mremi was taken to hospital where a blood test revealed he had 131 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Mremi, of previous good character, made no comment when he was interviewed by police. The owner of the property said £4,516 of damage was caused.

Dominc Shelley, mitigating, said he had never been in trouble with the courts before and had taken out temporary insurance to drive a friend's car.

He has served a little over two months in custody and a probation report has suggested an alternative to prison.

"Every time I watch the CCTV I gasp in horror," Mr Shelley said. "He knows he is lucky not to have killed anyone in the car or in that home.

"He is a young man with his life ahead of him. This was his first taste of custody."

Mr Shelley said Mremi had the "common misconception" to think it's OK to drink and drive if they have had some food.

He said the defendant is due to become a father in March. When his mother found out about the offence she threw him out and he was sofa surfing which led to him missing a court appointment.

Mremi, aged 22, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and a bail act offence, when he first appeared in court.

On Wednesday, Recorder Richard Davis told him not to underestimate the seriousness of drinking and driving.

"You have an awful lot of growing up to do very quickly," he said. "You have a kid on the way you need to look after.

"I am going to put this down as a complete misjudgment that can never happen again."

Mremi received a 24-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £1,800 compensation. He was banned for 12 months and must pass the extended re-test.