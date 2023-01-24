About half a kilogram of cannabis was uncovered after the team spotted a suspicious vehicle driving through Bulwell and decided to follow it.

Shortly after the car parked up in Hucknall Lane, officers witnessed a man ride up to the vehicle on a pushbike and take a large bag from inside.

At this point, the suspect spotted the police and attempted to run, but did not get far before he was caught by pursuing police officers, who also seized a bag he was carrying.

Police seized £5,000 worth of cannabis after a drugs bust in Bulwell

About £5,000 worth of cannabis was found inside the bag following the stop, which happened on January 19, at about 4pm .

Following further inquiries, a search was then carried out of an address linked to the car officers had followed, which led to the seizure of cocaine and a large amount of cash.

Three people – two men aged 25 and 26, and a 22-year-old woman – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Conan Greatorex, of Bestwood Park Drive, Arnold, was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, following the stop.

He was jailed for three months and banned from driving for two years when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day.

PC Dan Mottishaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Proactive stop and searches are a key tactic we use on a daily basis as a team.

“By carrying out visible and plain-clothed patrols of targeted areas, the hope is that we’ll be able to disrupt, deter and ultimately detain anyone involved in these offences and other forms of criminality.

“Thanks to these patrols and the effective use of stop and search powers, on this occasion we were able to take a large quantity of illicit drugs out of circulation.