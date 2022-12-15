Officers were called to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham at around 6.50pm on Wednesday, December 14, following reports a man had been injured.

The man presented in A&E with injuries to his hands, leg and head but refused to give any information about what had happened to him and how he had been injured.

Officers then attended the man’s home in Bulwell, where they found cannabis plants growing across three separate rooms inside.

A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Alan Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While growing cannabis might be seen as a victimless crime by some, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Cannabis production is not harmless and often has direct links to organised criminality, with vulnerable people being exploited as part of this illicit activity.

“This can also lead to people involved being put at risk of harm and violence, which affects the safety of the neighbouring community as well.

“As a force we won’t stand for drug activity taking place on our streets and will always do whatever we can to stop those who profit from it in their tracks.

“Our inquiries are still ongoing into this incident, so we’d ask that anyone who has any information to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 598 of 14 December 2022.