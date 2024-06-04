Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young Bulwell man who began selling cannabis and cocaine to pay for nappies and milk for his young son has started taking positive steps to turn his life around, a court has heard.

Corey Richardson was arrested while getting off what police thought was a stolen motorbike on Coventry Road on March 20, 2022, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He was carrying Ziploc bags containing £140 of cannabis and one "very small deal of cocaine".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers seized an iPhone and a burner phone which contained evidence of drug dealing over four months.

Nottingham Crown Court.

When he was interviewed he claimed he bought the drugs in bulk for his personal use.

The court heard that Richardson, of previous good character, became involved "through naivety and immaturity".

"He knows that this is wrong," his barrister said. "He knows the custody threshold has been passed. He brought a bag today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He separated from his long-term partner shortly before this offending began. He found the break-up challenging. He was left with the care of a young child.

"Since then he has been raising his son himself. He is terrified of losing contact with his child."

Richardson’s barrister said he started using cannabis which eventually led to him selling drugs, mostly to his friends.

“He was paying for food, milk, nappies and rent," he said. "This is not someone who was living a lavish lifestyle. He has taken active steps to sort his life out. He is now working in a warehouse."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson, aged 23, of Acle Gardens, Bulwell, admitted possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court in December.

Judge Nirmal Shant KC, Honorary Recorder of Nottingham, told him he had "considerable personal mitigation" and there was a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation.

She imposed a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation days.