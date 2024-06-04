Bulwell man began selling drugs to buy milk and nappies for baby boy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Corey Richardson was arrested while getting off what police thought was a stolen motorbike on Coventry Road on March 20, 2022, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
He was carrying Ziploc bags containing £140 of cannabis and one "very small deal of cocaine".
Officers seized an iPhone and a burner phone which contained evidence of drug dealing over four months.
When he was interviewed he claimed he bought the drugs in bulk for his personal use.
The court heard that Richardson, of previous good character, became involved "through naivety and immaturity".
"He knows that this is wrong," his barrister said. "He knows the custody threshold has been passed. He brought a bag today.
“He separated from his long-term partner shortly before this offending began. He found the break-up challenging. He was left with the care of a young child.
"Since then he has been raising his son himself. He is terrified of losing contact with his child."
Richardson’s barrister said he started using cannabis which eventually led to him selling drugs, mostly to his friends.
“He was paying for food, milk, nappies and rent," he said. "This is not someone who was living a lavish lifestyle. He has taken active steps to sort his life out. He is now working in a warehouse."
Richardson, aged 23, of Acle Gardens, Bulwell, admitted possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court in December.
Judge Nirmal Shant KC, Honorary Recorder of Nottingham, told him he had "considerable personal mitigation" and there was a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation.
She imposed a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation days.
“I have concluded on reading the report that I am going to give you a chance,” she said on Tuesday. “You have worked hard to make amends. But please don't think you have got away with it. Any further offences and you will be back before me.”