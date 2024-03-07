Bulwell man brandished machete in ‘disturbing’ Hucknall town centre showdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reece Knight was one of around 15 men who were involved in the confrontation on Vine Terrace, just before 2am on October 7, last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Officers followed a van which made a ‘concerted attempt to escape’ and found Knight, aged 30, in the passenger seat with the 15-inch long blade.

He said he drank so much he couldn't remember what he had done but CCTV clearly showed him waving the ‘highly dangerous weapon’ which would cause very serious injury if someone was struck with it.

Knight was part of a group of men involved in a confrontation on Vine Terrace in Hucknall. Photo: Google

The court heard the offence has an 18-month starting point after a trial with a range between one and two-and-a-half years.

“The fact he was so drunk would mean he was less in control of his behaviour,” said the prosecuting barrister.

His defence barrister said Knight, of previous good character, deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

She said his behaviour was ‘totally out of character’ and he is ‘ashamed and devastated and can't comprehend why he behaved in that way’.

Knight had gone out with a group of people he hadn't seen for some time and the knife didn't belong to him.

"He can't understand why he picked it up,” she said.

“It has been a massive wake-up call for him and he hasn't touched alcohol since.”

She said he is the sole carer for his two children and there is a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation.

On Thursday, March 7, Recorder Adrian Jack told him: “It was am extremely frightening implement which you showed in the street in the course of what must have been a very disturbing night for any members of the public

“You clearly had taken alcohol and it seems you have now given it up, which is to your credit. Although it was inexcusable to have the weapon with you, you had an experience in the past where you were assaulted,”

Knight, of Wingbourne Walk, had admitted possessing a blade in a public place when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, in October.