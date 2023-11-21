A Bulwell man has been arrested after police found drugs and a knife on him during patrols in Nottingham city centre.

Officers from the Operation Compass team were engaging with the public when they spotted the man acting suspiciously outside a building in The Poultry.

Using statutory powers, the officers stopped and searched the man and found quantities of heroin, cocaine and mamba along with a knife.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

A Bulwell man was arrested in Nottingham for possession of a knife and drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Jonathan Sweet, of Whitebeam Gardens, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and possession of a knife blade in a public place.

The 53-year-old was granted bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 6.

It was one of two arrests made during the patrols on Sunday, November 19.

A 39-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and was bailed pending further investigation.

Sergeant Liz Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These arrests took place during patrols in response to a number of recent purse and phone thefts.

“The officers distributed small bells to attach to bags, purses and wallets so shoppers know if a pick-pocket is trying to snatch them.

“Proactive patrols like this are an important part of our work and it is always a good result when we can take a knife and drugs off the street at the same time.