Bulwell man caught with knife and drugs in Nottingham city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Operation Compass team were engaging with the public when they spotted the man acting suspiciously outside a building in The Poultry.
Using statutory powers, the officers stopped and searched the man and found quantities of heroin, cocaine and mamba along with a knife.
He was arrested and taken into custody.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jonathan Sweet, of Whitebeam Gardens, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and possession of a knife blade in a public place.
The 53-year-old was granted bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 6.
It was one of two arrests made during the patrols on Sunday, November 19.
A 39-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and was bailed pending further investigation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sergeant Liz Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These arrests took place during patrols in response to a number of recent purse and phone thefts.
“The officers distributed small bells to attach to bags, purses and wallets so shoppers know if a pick-pocket is trying to snatch them.
“Proactive patrols like this are an important part of our work and it is always a good result when we can take a knife and drugs off the street at the same time.
“Nottingham will be very busy in the lead up to Christmas and so I’d remind people not to make it easy for pickpockets and to keep their valuables hidden and secure at all times.”