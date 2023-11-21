News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING

Bulwell man caught with knife and drugs in Nottingham city centre

A Bulwell man has been arrested after police found drugs and a knife on him during patrols in Nottingham city centre.
By John Smith
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Operation Compass team were engaging with the public when they spotted the man acting suspiciously outside a building in The Poultry.

Using statutory powers, the officers stopped and searched the man and found quantities of heroin, cocaine and mamba along with a knife.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

A Bulwell man was arrested in Nottingham for possession of a knife and drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA Bulwell man was arrested in Nottingham for possession of a knife and drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A Bulwell man was arrested in Nottingham for possession of a knife and drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

Jonathan Sweet, of Whitebeam Gardens, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and possession of a knife blade in a public place.

Read More
Trio of Hucknall properties shut down by police

The 53-year-old was granted bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 6.

It was one of two arrests made during the patrols on Sunday, November 19.

A 39-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and was bailed pending further investigation.

Sergeant Liz Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These arrests took place during patrols in response to a number of recent purse and phone thefts.

“The officers distributed small bells to attach to bags, purses and wallets so shoppers know if a pick-pocket is trying to snatch them.

“Proactive patrols like this are an important part of our work and it is always a good result when we can take a knife and drugs off the street at the same time.

“Nottingham will be very busy in the lead up to Christmas and so I’d remind people not to make it easy for pickpockets and to keep their valuables hidden and secure at all times.”