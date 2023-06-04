Bulwell man charged with stealing £210 e-scooter and £350 bike from university

Police were called after the e-scooter, worth £210, was taken from outside the University of Nottingham’s George Green Library on February 23.

The next day, a pedal bike worth £350 was stolen from the university’s Jubilee campus in Lenton.

Ryan Lancaster, of St Albans Road, Bulwell Forest, was arrested in the early hours of June 2 and charged with two counts of theft.

A man is in custody charged with the two thefts

The 28-year-old was remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.