Bulwell man charged with stealing £210 e-scooter and £350 bike from university

A man has been charged after an e-scooter and a bike were stolen from a university campus.
John Smith
Published 4th Jun 2023, 22:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 22:16 BST

Police were called after the e-scooter, worth £210, was taken from outside the University of Nottingham’s George Green Library on February 23.

The next day, a pedal bike worth £350 was stolen from the university’s Jubilee campus in Lenton.

Ryan Lancaster, of St Albans Road, Bulwell Forest, was arrested in the early hours of June 2 and charged with two counts of theft.

A man is in custody charged with the two thefts
The 28-year-old was remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These kind of offences have a significant impact on victims and I am pleased we have now been able to put a suspect before the courts.”