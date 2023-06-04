Bulwell man charged with stealing £210 e-scooter and £350 bike from university
Police were called after the e-scooter, worth £210, was taken from outside the University of Nottingham’s George Green Library on February 23.
The next day, a pedal bike worth £350 was stolen from the university’s Jubilee campus in Lenton.
Ryan Lancaster, of St Albans Road, Bulwell Forest, was arrested in the early hours of June 2 and charged with two counts of theft.
The 28-year-old was remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These kind of offences have a significant impact on victims and I am pleased we have now been able to put a suspect before the courts.”