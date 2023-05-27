Officers were called to Foxhall Road, Forest Fields, on the evening of May 16 after reports a group of young men were fighting with knives.

Cameron Green, aged 30, of Ravensworth Road, Bulwell, is the latest person to be charged in relation to the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police have charged a man from Bulwell following a street fight in Nottingham

Eighteen-year-old Kane Steel, of Bradgate Road, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons have also been charged with violent disorder.

Steel has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 15-year-old has been charged with possession of a bladed article in relation to an earlier incident on May 11.

A 16-year-old boy, who also cannot be named has also been charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

Three people were treated at Queen’s Medical Centre for injuries which are not currently believed to be life-altering or life-threatening following the Forest Fields incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We continue to make progress with our investigation into this violent incident and I hope that provides reassurance to people living in this neighbourhood.

"I am pleased we can now place a fourth individual before the courts but our inquiries continue and we still want to hear from anyone with information about the incident."