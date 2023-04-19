Bulwell man drove car at ex-partner and another man in ‘moment of madness'

Dylan Brookes repeatedly drove his blue Ford Focus at the pair when he saw them on Ryecroft Street, in Stapleford, on August 10, last year.

Prosecutor Annelli Pritchard showed CCTV footage from the house opposite as Brookes, aged 22, turned and reversed his car.

He made full and frank admissions when he was arrested, she said, and only has one previous conviction for criminal damage from 2019.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Brookes was in a four-year relationship with the woman, which ended 'amicably,' but became distressed when he saw her with the man.

"He thinks, 'are they married, are they together?'" he said. "He had no intention to run them over - just to display his anger."

He described it as a reckless act, committed in a 'moment of madness', which will have 'lots of consequences'.

"Now things seem to be in a much better place," Mr Madahar said. "He works as a carer for the council - this was clearly out of character."

Brookes, of Bonington Close, Bulwell, admitted dangerous driving and using threatening or insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of unlawful violence, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on February 8.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday for the probation service to prepare a report.

He received a 12-month community order with 11 rehabilitation days. He was fined £80, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.