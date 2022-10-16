Bulwell man fined for driving without licence or insurance
A Bulwell man has admitted driving without a licence or insurance when appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Nathan Faulconbridge, 49, of Faulconbridge Close, was charged after being stopped by police in Nottingham on June 9.
He initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea and admitted both offences.
He was fined £120 and also ordered to pay costs of £310 and a £34 victim surcharge.
Faulconbridge was also initially accused of taking the car he was driving without its owner’s consent but this charge was dismissed.