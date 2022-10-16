Faulconbridge was fined by Nottingham magistrates after changing his plea to guilty

Nathan Faulconbridge, 49, of Faulconbridge Close, was charged after being stopped by police in Nottingham on June 9.

He initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea and admitted both offences.

He was fined £120 and also ordered to pay costs of £310 and a £34 victim surcharge.