Bulwell man kicked ex-partner in stomach to say ‘come on let's go home’

A Bulwell man with a history of domestic violence claimed he kicked his ex-partner in the stomach as a way of saying, ‘come on let's go home’, a court has heard.

Police were called to reports of people fighting near the Moon and Stars pub and saw Mark Briggs attack the woman at the tram stop while checking CCTV, at 2am, on December 16.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said Briggs, aged 36, ran across the tram tracks before falling over a fence and throwing something at her.

When he returned to the platform the CCTV view was slightly obscured but it was clear Briggs kicked the woman while she was on the floor.

Briggs attacked the woman at Bulwell Tram Stop. Photo: Google

Ms Woodcock said he admitted it was him and told police he was drunk at the time.

She said the offence was aggravated because it was domestic abuse, a shod foot was used as a weapon, and he has previous convictions for domestic violence from 2011.

He also received a suspended sentence for actual bodily harm in 2020.

Hannah Spicer-Short, mitigating, said their five-month ‘on-off’ relationship had been “rocky” but Briggs’s ex had invited him out that evening for a few drinks.

“When it came to closing time he expected they would go home together,” she said.

But Briggs became upset when she told him to go home.

"He felt used,” she said. “They went to the tram stop to return home and argued.

He kicked her in a way of saying, “Let’s just go home.””

Ms Spicer-Short said Briggs deserved full credit for his guilty plea, adding: “He is very apologetic and remorseful.”

“The relationship is finished,” she said. “He wants to be able to move on with his life. He wants to move out of his parents’ home and have more regular contact with his daughter.”

She said he had struggled with his mental health after losing his job in the building trade at Christmas.

Briggs, aged 36, of Newmarket Road, Bulwell, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on May 8.