Kyle Stevenson shouted, 'I'll f****** batter you - I don't care who sees. I will do it now,' in a Strelley pub, at 7.10pm, on June 8, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

He returned to the table to say, 'You're my missus, you're coming with me,' and threatened staff, before members of the public threw him out.

He was captured on CCTV, punching a television and kicking a chest of drawers, at shared accommodation, in Strelley, on May 2.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

And he was charged with criminal damage for spitting in the back of a police van after he was arrested following an altercation in Bulwell, on May 6.

The court heard he has 11 previous convictions for 24 offences, including an assault in 2018.

He received a suspended sentence for drink-driving in October, last year, which was increased from 12 to 18 months when he breached it for theft in June, 2022.

Nick Walsh, mitigating, said: "It would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence because the new offences were very different in nature."

He said Stevenson's son was taken into care the day he was born, because of Stevenson's 'alcohol-related issues,' and those events were fresh in his mind when he threatened his partner.

The criminal damage of May 2 occurred after Stevenson was provoked by other people.

And he was arrested on May 6 after an agreement to swap his council home with a property in Chesterfield fell through and the new tenant refused to move out of Stevenson's Bulwell address.

He was left with nowhere to live and, when he climbed in through an open window, was attacked by two men in his own home.

"He was being held down and choked on a sofa before police arrived," said Mr Walsh.

He was arrested ‘for no real reason’ and spat on the window of the police van, but immediately wiped the saliva off with his sleeve.