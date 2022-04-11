Aaron Lancaster pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to assaulting the officer at a petrol station in Nottingham on April 6 after he had been stopped and caught in possession of cannabis.

In addition to the drugs and assault charges, Lancaster also pleaded guilty to stealing washing items totaling £80 from the Wilko store in Bulwell on March 29.

In addition to the jail term for the assault of the police officer, Lancaster was fined £120 for the theft and drugs charges and also ordered to pay £150 compensation.