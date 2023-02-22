Bulwell man pepper-sprayed enemy then ‘barrelled’ into family of Christmas shoppers

Aaron Campbell became involved in an altercation with a man who was 'intent on starting a fight with him,' on Clumber Street, Nottingham, on December 23, 2021.

Prosecutor Matthew Taylor said CCTV showed Campbell, now aged 35, walk away from the confrontation outside JD Sports.

The other man was being aggressive and saying things like, "Have you got a problem? Do you want to come around the corner?"

Nottingham Crown Court.

One witness said she saw Campbell produce what looked like a flick-knife, but no such weapon was found on him.

Campbell ran off and was chased before he pepper-sprayed his aggressor in the face.

Judge Steven Coupland told him: “This was a busy Christmas shopping day with lots of people around. You barrelled into a mum and her children, knocking one or more of them over. It must have been frightening experience for all concerned.”

Police later found a butterfly knife and a smaller folding knife on Campbell.

But it was unclear if he produced them during the confrontation and Mr Taylor said the crown was ‘prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt’.

The judge noted that Campbell has no previous convictions for violence or weapons, and has stayed out trouble since.

“You're keen to get back to work as soon as you're physically able,” he told him on Wednesday. “You have expressed a good deal of remorse. Custody would have a serious effect on you because of your injuries.”

Campbell, of Austin Street, Bulwell, admitted possession of the weapons and breaching a suspended sentence, at the magistrates’ court, in August last year.

He was fined £50 and received a 12 month sentence, suspended for the next year, with 20 rehabilitation days.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Campbell has several previous convictions which mainly relate to cannabis possession or production after 2016. At the time he was subject to a suspended sentence order for drugs offences.

